Covestor Ltd Takes $54,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

NYSE:OSK opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $133.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.