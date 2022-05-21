Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.04 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

