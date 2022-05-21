Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.