Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
