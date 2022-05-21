Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

LBRDK stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

