Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 624 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC opened at $60.58 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.