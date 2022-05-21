Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.35 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Lincoln National worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 97,264 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.