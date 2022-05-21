Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,652,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.85 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.