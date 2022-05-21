Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 6,720 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.