Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

