Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $165.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

