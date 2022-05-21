Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.