Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 3,507 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
