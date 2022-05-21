Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $108.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

