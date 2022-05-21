Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

