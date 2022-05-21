Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

