Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CFO Acquires 6,061 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 194.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

