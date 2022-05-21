JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,406,094 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Toast worth $144,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,696,510 shares of company stock valued at $108,880,285.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $15.36 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

