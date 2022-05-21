The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

