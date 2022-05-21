Gordon Haskett Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

