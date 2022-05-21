BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.92

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 1569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

The company has a market cap of $533.03 million, a PE ratio of 758.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

