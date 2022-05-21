Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 73,585 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

