Evercore ISI Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.