Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

