Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Director Purchases $48,834.00 in Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Ewell Lee purchased 108,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,634. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Ewell Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Kenneth Ewell Lee acquired 25,000 shares of Inuvo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

