JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $142.33 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of Alliant Energy worth $142,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

