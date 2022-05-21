Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,570 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Shares of BABA opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

