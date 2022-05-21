Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

