413 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

