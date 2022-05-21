278 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

