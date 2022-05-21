Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

