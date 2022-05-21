Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.
TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.
Shares of TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98.
In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
