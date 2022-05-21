Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

