Covestor Ltd Takes $57,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CVB Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVBF opened at $23.88 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

