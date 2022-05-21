GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $75.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GDS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

