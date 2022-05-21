Covestor Ltd Makes New $52,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Calix by 1,450.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

