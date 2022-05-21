Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.