Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Buys 33,285 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell acquired 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

LDI opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

