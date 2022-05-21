Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 7,590 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.08 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

