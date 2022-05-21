Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 714,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 659,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Monster Beverage by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.63 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

