Covestor Ltd Invests $53,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.