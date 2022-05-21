Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,323 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

