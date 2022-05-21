Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

