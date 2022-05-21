NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.68. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

