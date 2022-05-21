Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.13 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

