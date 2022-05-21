Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $239.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.84% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.