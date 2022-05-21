Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

CARR stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.