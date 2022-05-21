Covestor Ltd Invests $52,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

