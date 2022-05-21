Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,372 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

