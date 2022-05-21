NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $204,580,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $83,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.