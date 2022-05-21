Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $276.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

