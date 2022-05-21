abrdn plc Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 222.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 408,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.83 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.